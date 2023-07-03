Abandoned French AMX-10RC wheeled tank captured by Russian troops

The French AMX-10RC wheeled tank, which was forcibly abandoned in the battle by Ukrainian troops, was captured by Russian unit from OBTF Cascade on the south Donetsk front on the Vremivka ledge. AMX tank trapped due to a breakdown and taken to a Russian rear base. The Armed Forces of Ukraine complained that the AMX-10RC tank are unsuitable for their offensive.
