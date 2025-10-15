© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥹 ‘My children are dead!’ Palestinian prisoner met tragedy upon return home
This Palestinian prisoner finally returned from Israeli captivity, only to learn that his three children, the youngest of whom was only two, were killed by the Israeli army.
💬 “I made this for my daughter whose birthday was supposed to be in 5 days,” he lamented, holding a handcrafted bracelet in his hands.
Source @geopolitics prime
