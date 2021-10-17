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The Dangers of Common Core | Dr. Duke Pesta and Stefan Molyneux
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41 views • October 17, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3315/the-dangers-of-common-core-dr-duke-pesta-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3315-the-dangers-of-common-core-dr-duke-pesta-and-stefan-molyneux
What do you know about Common Core? What role has Bill Gates played in the controversial program? Dr. Duke Pesta joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the horrifying truth about modern education, the origin of these government standards and the results which have been seen by implementation across the United States. Common Core represents of the most comprehensive steps toward complete government control of childhood education.
Dr. Duke Pesta is a tenured university professor, author and the Academic Director of FreedomProject Academy, a Live Online School offering individual classes and complete curricula for students in Kindergarten through High School. For more from Dr. Duke and the FreedomProject Academy, please go to: https://www.fpeusa.org
Brilliant Anti-Common Core Speech by Dr. Duke Pesta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si-kx5-MKSE
FreedomProject Media
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyUPngKLxiB3xkUfHVDxGeg
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3315-the-dangers-of-common-core-dr-duke-pesta-and-stefan-molyneux
What do you know about Common Core? What role has Bill Gates played in the controversial program? Dr. Duke Pesta joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the horrifying truth about modern education, the origin of these government standards and the results which have been seen by implementation across the United States. Common Core represents of the most comprehensive steps toward complete government control of childhood education.
Dr. Duke Pesta is a tenured university professor, author and the Academic Director of FreedomProject Academy, a Live Online School offering individual classes and complete curricula for students in Kindergarten through High School. For more from Dr. Duke and the FreedomProject Academy, please go to: https://www.fpeusa.org
Brilliant Anti-Common Core Speech by Dr. Duke Pesta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si-kx5-MKSE
FreedomProject Media
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyUPngKLxiB3xkUfHVDxGeg
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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