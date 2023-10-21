Create New Account
EESL Week1 Spartans-vs-Northern Legion | Game of the Week | 2023 Season
EESL American Football
Published 14 hours ago

Are you ready for some football? The defending champion Moscow Spartans kickoff the season against long time rivals the St. Petersburg Northern Legion. It's American Football action behind the Iron Curtain! Let the 2023 season begin with a bang! This match was originally aired on KlowdTV - America's best live event streaming source. If you want action on your TV, PC or mobile device try KlowdTV today at klowdtv.com

If you'd like the contact the EESL then write send your messages to [email protected]

nflfootballncaacollege footballxflamerican footballusfl

