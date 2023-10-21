EESL Week1 Spartans-vs-Northern Legion | Game of the Week | 2023 Season

Are you ready for some football? The defending champion Moscow Spartans kickoff the season against long time rivals the St. Petersburg Northern Legion. It's American Football action behind the Iron Curtain! Let the 2023 season begin with a bang! This match was originally aired on KlowdTV - America's best live event streaming source. If you want action on your TV, PC or mobile device try KlowdTV today at klowdtv.com
If you'd like the contact the EESL then write send your messages to [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.