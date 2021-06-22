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VOTE RACIST -- David Duke or Lori Lightfoot the Choice is Yours!
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Critical race theory is poisoning the minds of all Americans, a Marxist tool used to divide and conquer.
They claim to be anti-racist, the truth is that likes of Lori Lightfoot is probably more racist than white nationalists like David Duke. It's ridiculous the double standard that they are able to get away with, but the truth is, you just have to call them what they are "racists" and laugh in their faces and let them know that their hateful critical theory, and anti-racism, is just pure racism and hatred.
#lorilightfoot #racism #criticalracethoery
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They claim to be anti-racist, the truth is that likes of Lori Lightfoot is probably more racist than white nationalists like David Duke. It's ridiculous the double standard that they are able to get away with, but the truth is, you just have to call them what they are "racists" and laugh in their faces and let them know that their hateful critical theory, and anti-racism, is just pure racism and hatred.
#lorilightfoot #racism #criticalracethoery
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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