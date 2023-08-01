Ty & Charlene Bollinger | We have the REMEDIES for vaccine damage! | Episode 6: EXPOSING PIMPS & PUSHERS

Episode 7:
MEDICAL ROULETTE
Flu Vaccine * COVID Jab for Infants
Rotavirus Scandal * Vipers & Venom
Suppressed Natural Stem Cell Therapy
Episode 6:
EXPOSING PIMPS & PUSHERS
HPV Vaccine * Big Pharma "Tricks"
CDC Gaslighting * Heart Health & Myocarditis
Proven Protocols & Time-Tested Therapies
Aird July 26 | 2023
The Truth about vaccines is on episode #6 still running today till 6 p.m. sign up for 6, 7, & 8.
Film of Our Lifetime
Most important | Please Share
Episode #5
Robert Kennedy Jr.
Black boys who received the vaccine on time at 386% that means a greater chance of getting an Autism diagnosis than black boys who did not. (High risk)
Scientist were called into a conference room at CDC headquarters they were asked to bring their race related data, other words data relevant to black boys.
As they were bringing them into the conference room they were instructed to dump the race related data into 4 large garbage cans.
They destroyed it, and then they published that study without that data.
Dr. Wakefield
They wrote a paper that said something completely different, that MNR is not a associated with autism no need to be concerned.
Dr. Brain Hooker, PHD
I’ve put together a paper trail over the past 20 years on the CDC.
That showed they lied regarding mercury in vaccines, lied regarding the MNR vaccines, and they say with absolutely no bases whatsoever that vaccines do not cause autism.
MIKE ADAMS opened with;
‘There is a Chinese herb that’s been used for thousands of years to end pandemics.’
DAVID "AVOCADO" WOLFE
JOHN STOCKTON
DR. PETER McCULLOUCH, MD
SOFIA KARSTENS
ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR.
DR. IRVIN SAHNI, MD
GREG GLASER, J.D.
DR. PAUL THOMAS, MD
DR. DANIEL NUZUM, DO
DR. JUDY MIKOVITS, PHD
DR. ANDREW WAKEFIELD, MB.BS
DR. BRYAN ARDIS, CH
LEILA CENTNER
ROCHELLE "SILK" RICHARDSON
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY DO
SAYER JI
DR. THOMAS LODI, MD, MD (H)
DR. BRIAN HOOKER, PHD
DR. JOSEPH MERCOLA, DO
DR. EDWARD GROUP lll, D.C.DR. EDWARD GROUP IA D. C.
The Solution is detoxing as fast as you can.
Not putting more chemicals and more shots into your system every six months, and everything like that, with more chemicals and more chemicals.
ERIN ELIZABETH
The MMR vaccine | Measles, Mumps, and Rubella.
