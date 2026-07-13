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Behind the Air Force One Leak: What The British Fear The Most
* After the FBI asked the press not to publish, The New York Times leaked classified details of Air Force One’s defenses — and the DOJ subpoenaed all four reporters.
* The deeper story: President Trump is reviving the Hamiltonian American System, and that has the British Empire in a panic.
* The Physical War: They Go After The Big Names
* The Intellectual War: The American System Returns
* The Industrial War: The Math Ain’t Math
Promethean Updates (13 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7cofjy-behind-the-air-force-one-leak-what-the-british-fear-the-most.html