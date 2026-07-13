Behind the Air Force One Leak: What The British Fear The Most

* After the FBI asked the press not to publish, The New York Times leaked classified details of Air Force One’s defenses — and the DOJ subpoenaed all four reporters.

* The deeper story: President Trump is reviving the Hamiltonian American System, and that has the British Empire in a panic.

* The Physical War: They Go After The Big Names

* The Intellectual War: The American System Returns

* The Industrial War: The Math Ain’t Math





Promethean Updates (13 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7cofjy-behind-the-air-force-one-leak-what-the-british-fear-the-most.html

https://youtu.be/S902UncrI-I