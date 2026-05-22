Putin has vowed a response to Kiev's overnight strike on a college dormitory in Starobelsk, calling the Ukrainian authorities a "neo-Nazi terrorist regime" and tasking the Defence Ministry with presenting retaliation options.



"Limiting ourselves to statements in such a situation is impossible," Putin said.



Six people are confirmed dead, 15 remain missing. Rescue workers continue clearing rubble. Russian officials say students were asleep in the dormitory when the strike hit.



Cynthia... a video was uploaded this morning here at my channel, of the aftermath.