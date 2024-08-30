BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jeffrey Sachs
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 8 months ago

President Trump’s Plan To Stop WWIII, CIA Coups & Warning Of The Next Financial Crisis

* We’re clearly heading toward war with Iran.

* Is there any scenario where that’s a good thing for the United States?

* Professor Jeffrey Sachs provides a full and updated analysis of the war in Europe, including a forecast of how the 2024 election could change everything.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 August 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-sachs-2

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1829565709690556857

Keywords
iranciatucker carlsondonald trumpww3presidential electionforeign policycoupukrainecredit card debtnuclear waralternative mediawwiiitaiwankhazariafinancial crisiswar machinetrump assassination attempt2024 electionjeffrey sachswar in europefree exchange of information
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy