X22 REPORT Ep 3136b - Blackmail And Bribes, We Have The Source, Manchurian Candidate, Coverup, Start A War

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3136b - August 10, 2023
Blackmail And Bribes, We Have The Source, Manchurian Candidate, Coverup, Start A War
The people are now learning that the [DS] is involved in blackmail/bribes. The patriots have the source, they have it all, they are now showing the people the truth. Trump called Biden a Manchurian candidate, there is more than one and most likely this is leading to Obama in the end. The [DS] will start a war to cover up all their crimes, the patriots are counting on it.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
