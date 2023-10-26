Create New Account
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

‘Gun Control’ Is A Myth

* Criminals don’t give a sh!t about laws.

* They prey on people who can’t fight back.

* You can protect yourself — or you can get dead.


Survival Advice

* Get away if you can.

* Know the difference between cover and concealment.

* Scan the exits (especially out the back).

* Train!

* If there is no escape, be aggressive. Fight!


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 26 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3rt3zd-protect-yourself-at-all-costs-ep.-2118-10262023.html

terrorismsecond amendmentself defensesurvival2adan bongino2nd amendmentsafetypersonal protectionsecurityself protectiontraininghome defensepreparednessviolent crimecoverlawlessnessvigilancepreparationreadinesshome protectionpersonal defenseconcealmenttactical awarenessaggressiveness

