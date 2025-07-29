© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 26-year-old youth, identified as Rakesh, collapsed to death while playing badminton at an indoor court in Hyderabad's Uppal Bhagyath on Sunday evening.
The incident was captured on CCTV camera and went viral on social media. The footage shows Rakesh, actively playing in a doubles match before suddenly falling to the floor.
https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/India/26-year-old-hyderabad-youth-suddenly-collapses-while-playing-badminton-dies-of-heart-attack/ar-AA1JseHj
Source @checkur6 - Covid Jab video compilations
