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Police brutality in Ontario, Canada
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227 views • February 05, 2021
This policeman needs to be behind bars. 😡
The kid was skateboarding. And he is not resisting.
The kid is obviously scared to death and in severe pain.
The policeman hits him in the head several times.
This is attempted murder.
And the other policemen did absolutely nothing. Nothing right, that is.
The kid was skateboarding. And he is not resisting.
The kid is obviously scared to death and in severe pain.
The policeman hits him in the head several times.
This is attempted murder.
And the other policemen did absolutely nothing. Nothing right, that is.
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