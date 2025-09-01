BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Relaxed And Alert. Welcome To Condition Yellow's Golden Age.
Jews say the dangest (supremacist) things- https://gab.com/PulsatingBoyhole/posts/115114731988329882   AJ, the horrors being wrought on Western Civilization by the judeo bolsheviks and their brown minions-https://banned.video/watch?id=68b4f13d1aeaa5f4edaa703d free speech and lawfare-https://gab.com/MWeaver/posts/114634317531111784 American Thinker, stay vigilant, stay armed-https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/08/vigilant_americans_should_be_armed.html mayor Guiliani status-https://gab.com/Lastof5000/posts/115127781705532002/media/1 https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2025/09/01/minnesota-trans-shooters-father-built-cia-tracking-systems-that-monitor-and-predict-behavior/ http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/sunday-big-think-post-upcoming-rus-attack-on-nato/ palantir till it hurts, America-https://x.com/HarrisonHSmith/status/1961466525916824057 fascism did not spring up in a vacuum-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/115125589481392754/media/1 prepping for mass fatalities uk-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oM0TgVjzbaQ  rob pincus, transition to backup weapon-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiyLXgEbhQw

preppinghomesteadingsurvival
