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5/24/18 #SPYGATE: TRUMP Outs FBI's S/M Team! #FLOOD #SENSITIVEMATERIAL
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29 views • January 03, 2021
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5/24/18 UPDATE: Rod Rosenstein and Nancy Pelosi DID attend today's Capitol Hill meetings requested by Devin Nunes, and Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The as yet unidentified members (OK, we KNOW McCabe was a member!) of the FBI's self-named "sensitive materials team" must be squirming under the spotlight of Trump's tweets and Johnson's letter to Director Wray requesting immediate transparency. Meanwhile, the food chain on #SPYGATE appears to climb all the way up to the upper echelons of London finance, MI6 and the Crown.
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/spygate-trump-outs-fbi-s-s-m-team-flood-sensitivematerial
Thanks to every single person who supports You Are Free TV with excellent comments, great news tips, Prayer Wave participation at 6pm wherever you are and much appreciated donations! Together, We, the People, are completely the American Revolution, finally. Let's support #1776 for Nations, worldwide and kick the globalist cabal to the curb forever!
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5/24/18 UPDATE: Rod Rosenstein and Nancy Pelosi DID attend today's Capitol Hill meetings requested by Devin Nunes, and Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The as yet unidentified members (OK, we KNOW McCabe was a member!) of the FBI's self-named "sensitive materials team" must be squirming under the spotlight of Trump's tweets and Johnson's letter to Director Wray requesting immediate transparency. Meanwhile, the food chain on #SPYGATE appears to climb all the way up to the upper echelons of London finance, MI6 and the Crown.
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/spygate-trump-outs-fbi-s-s-m-team-flood-sensitivematerial
Thanks to every single person who supports You Are Free TV with excellent comments, great news tips, Prayer Wave participation at 6pm wherever you are and much appreciated donations! Together, We, the People, are completely the American Revolution, finally. Let's support #1776 for Nations, worldwide and kick the globalist cabal to the curb forever!
PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION to End The Federal Reserve: http://endthefedreserve.com/
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! This is the time for ACTION, Freedom Lovers!! Let's BE the Change!
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