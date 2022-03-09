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03/04/2022 FOX News: Ukraine conflict heightens the risk of Chinese-American war. The more trouble Russia can stir up in Europe, the more America’s attention and its allies are bogged down in Europe. There’s a lot of chatter suggesting that if China’s going to move on to Taiwan, that now would be the opportune time.