The David Knight Show (9December20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show



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9Dec20 Full Show



Topics by timecode





— 00:04:10 “Testing Czar”, Adm Giroir, said there will be big financial incentives & rewards to those giving you a 2nd vaccine shot and National Guard won’t just deliver but will “put needles into arms”



— 00:21:26 Biden & Trump scramble for credit for vaccines. I asked Twitter if they thought Biden or Trump would mandate vaccines. About 300 people responded. Here are some of their comments and I ask if Trump said “They gotta get the shots” about measles last year would he be different about HIS vaccine?



— 00:30:54 Here’s a strategy, and a form, you can personally use to push back against vaccine mandates



— 00:54:52 UK Health Secretary weeps when 81 yr old William Shakespeare “does his duty” and gets the COVID vaccine. Calling it V-Day and vaccinating Shakespeare — is this all just a PR game for the novel?



— 01:03:19 Deaths, Bell’s Palsy, anaphylaxis — can anything happen to the human guinea pigs that will slow down the “warp speed” approval? Will any of this change YOUR mind?



— 01:12:23 Elon Musk discussed synthetic mRNA and DNA 5 years ago and had ethical issues with it. Today he’s joined the “warp speed” race for cash but his “Hitler Problem” is still something we should be concerned about



— 01:36:34 NBC mocks Wyoming health official for saying COVID is a communist plot. But is he essentially right? Banks are now saying “stiumuls” will be used to transition us to UBI (Universal Basic Income) and individual property owners are losing EVERYTHING



— 01:57:16 China has its hooks into many more Democrats than Joe & Hunter Biden — from mayors to Congress.



— 02:01:36 The “lockdown election” has now become a Supreme Court election. States line up on both sides of the issue as it races to a conclusion