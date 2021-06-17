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The Prion Shot
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3609 views • June 17, 2021
The Prion Shot
Research article on RNA vaccines and the risk of Prion disease:
https://files.constantcontact.com/daa02ded201/65939165-b57c-4a51-84f7-51fe8b6bee16.pdf
Original video sources here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gERF6ys3vlU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GQs4KOezsWYP/
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
Research article on RNA vaccines and the risk of Prion disease:
https://files.constantcontact.com/daa02ded201/65939165-b57c-4a51-84f7-51fe8b6bee16.pdf
Original video sources here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gERF6ys3vlU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GQs4KOezsWYP/
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
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