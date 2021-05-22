What does the Bible teach about angels in regards to humanity? There is no angel narrative like the creation account of Adam and Eve; instead, we find that God progressively revealed truth about the angels and the civilization that predated mankind to Job, Isaiah, Ezekiel, Daniel, and even Jesus provided information.

The Scriptures reveal that God created the angels with a free will, which meant there was a chance they would rebel, and this is exactly what happened when Lucifer attempted to dethrone his Creator. This beautiful cherub who once lead the worship in heaven was sentenced the Lake of Fire and the remaining holy angels were filled with doubt when Lucifer questioned the righteousness of God. After all, how could a righteous and loving God sentence His creation to eternal torment?

This is the sole reason for humanity coming into existence. Adam was not created because God was lonely, but to show that when a created being sins, it is his own fault and the blame cannot be laid at God’s feet. Only by knowing the Scriptures can you stay within the spiritual parameters stipulated by God and effectively conduct spiritual warfare against the Devil and his minions.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1650.pdf

RLJ-1650 -- MAY 6, 2018

Why Do People Suffer? Part 1: Angels and Humanity

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