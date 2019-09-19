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Time travel with Lipton, the Disapproving Cat
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19 views • September 19, 2019
We are told so many things that turn out to be flat wrong/
But yet backed by ‘doctors’ and ‘studies’.... learn how to travel back in time with no heavy equipment!
Take your disapproving cat with you to find out the truth!!
Do not douche with Lysol, and smoking is not good for you-
Live and learn!
But yet backed by ‘doctors’ and ‘studies’.... learn how to travel back in time with no heavy equipment!
Take your disapproving cat with you to find out the truth!!
Do not douche with Lysol, and smoking is not good for you-
Live and learn!
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