🔥 T-72B3 tank crews of paratroopers from Novorossiysk delivered a precise strike at the enemy's positions in Orekhov direction.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 21, 2026

▪️ The enemy, after a short break, resumed massive launches of UAVs over our regions. Only from 20:00 Moscow time to 23:00, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, 66 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over the Bryansk, Smolensk, Kaluga, Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd regions, Crimea and the Moscow region. According to preliminary estimates, the enemy launched more than 300 UAVs during the night. In the Saratov region, there are damage to civilian infrastructure, in several houses in Engels the windows were partially broken, two people sought medical help in Saratov. From Crimea, residents of the center of the peninsula reported on the work of air defense. The enemy publishes footage shot by local residents of the consequences of the attack on Togliatiz (Samara region) and the oil refinery near Saratov.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on the Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Sumy, Kharkov regions.

▪️ The Briansk border area is increasingly suffering from attacks of tactical drones and artillery strikes. In the village of Suzemka, a civilian woman was injured, in the village of Kurkovichi another civilian was injured. There is damage to the ground in the villages of Starodub and Gudovka.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" with the support of aviation and artillery is conducting offensive actions in the Sumy, Glukhov and Krasnopolsky districts. In the Sumy region, two counterattacking groups of the enemy were destroyed.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Borki, a civilian was injured while repelling a drone attack. In Voznesenov, two men were injured by the detonation of an FPV drone and suffered shrapnel and fragmentation injuries. A woman was also injured in Graivoron. A civilian was killed in the village of Murom in a drone attack. Shebekino, Malomikhovka, Prisťen, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Danioka, Barvinok, Nikolayevka are under attack.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GRU "North" is trying to advance on the Volchansk and Velikoburuluk directions. Despite our strikes on the enemy's concentrations of manpower and equipment (in the areas of Ternovoy, Nesternoy, Kolodeznoe and Izbitskoe) and the work of TOS (in the area of Shevyakovka), the enemy is putting up a fierce resistance.

▪️ Kupyansk remains a zone of hostilities (https://t.me/belarusian_silovik/71396), south of which our fighters are continuing to create conditions for the development of the offensive on Kupyansk-Uzlovaya, before which the settlements located in front of it still need to be cleared

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, due to the approaching front line, the enemy decided to evacuate civilians from the city. At Fedorovka Second, they are expanding the zone of control, and battles are taking place at Dibrova and Lipovka. North of the enemy's important defensive line in Ray-Aleksandrovka - battles for Krivaya Luku.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, battles are taking place on the previous frontline sectors, including the enemy trying to hold us at Chasov Yar. On Konstantinovka, heavy FAbs are being used, and the city, along with the positions of the Armed Forces, is turning into ruins.

▪️ West of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Aerospace Forces are hitting the enemy with FABs on their positions in the villages around Grishino.

▪️ Assault units of the Group of Forces "East" continue to fight in the west and northwest of Gulyaipole. The enemy is not conducting active actions, focusing on reinforcing positions.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles are taking place in the area of Primorsky, Stepnogorsk and Rechny. A large number of strike and reconnaissance UAVs are being detected in the sky.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)