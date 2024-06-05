BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PUTIN about 'GONZALO LIRA' American Tortured and Killed by Kiev Regime - 1 of 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
237 views • 11 months ago

President Putin about American independent journalist Gonzalo Lira, who was arrested, tortured and killed by Kiev regime just for telling the truth.

adding.. Putin - on the answer to countries supplying weapons for attacks on Russian territory: 

We think that if someone considers it possible to supply such weapons to a combat zone to strike at our territory and create problems for us, then why do we there is no right to supply our weapons of the same class to those regions of the world where strikes will be made on sensitive targets of those countries that do this against Russia? That is, the answer may be asymmetrical. We'll think about it.

Cynthia... Maybe next press conference someone will ask also about American, journalist, former Fighter for the DPR, Russell 'Texas' Bentley, and with Russian Citizenship, that was murdered in Donetsk? To please have someone locate and bring his remains home to his wife Lyudmila in Donetsk, after nearly 2 months. 

