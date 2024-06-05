PUTIN about 'GONZALO LIRA' American Tortured and Killed by Kiev Regime - 1 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Putin about American independent journalist Gonzalo Lira, who was arrested, tortured and killed by Kiev regime just for telling the truth.
adding.. Putin - on the answer to countries supplying weapons for attacks on Russian territory:
We think that if someone considers it possible to supply such weapons to a combat zone to strike at our territory and create problems for us, then why do we there is no right to supply our weapons of the same class to those regions of the world where strikes will be made on sensitive targets of those countries that do this against Russia? That is, the answer may be asymmetrical. We'll think about it.