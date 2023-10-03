Rep. Matt Gaetz: If this country is going down, I am going down fighting. I've had it.

Rep. Matt Gaetz:
I don’t feel pressure from conservatives or Democrats. I feel the judgment of history. I worry that when the history books are written about this country going down, that my name is going to be on the Board of Directors here.
If this country is going down, I am going down fighting. I don't care if that means fighting Republicans, Democrats, the uniparty, House leadership, the PACs, or the lobbyists.
I've had it.
@RepMattGaetz
https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1709231700998291835?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.