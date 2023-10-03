Create New Account
Rep. Matt Gaetz: If this country is going down, I am going down fighting. I've had it.
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago

 Rep. Matt Gaetz: 

I don’t feel pressure from conservatives or Democrats. I feel the judgment of history. I worry that when the history books are written about this country going down, that my name is going to be on the Board of Directors here.

If this country is going down, I am going down fighting. I don't care if that means fighting Republicans, Democrats, the uniparty, House leadership, the PACs, or the lobbyists.

I've had it.


@RepMattGaetz

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1709231700998291835?s=20



