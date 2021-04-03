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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0561 - Trey Collins - Report on the crime
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65 views • April 03, 2021
Trey, just two weeks into his new job, went to make a Papa John’s pizza delivery, when he was kidnapped at gunpoint by Faust and Burnett, who forced him into the trunk of his own car. They drove for about 10 minutes, before firing 10 times into the back seat while he was still trapped inside the trunk. His attackers got away with the pizzas, his cellphone, and $80 cash. Trey survived the ordeal, as all 4 bullets that hit him, missed his vital organs. Two of the bullets will have to remain in his body, as it’s too risky to remove them.
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