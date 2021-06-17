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ROGER WATERS DESTROYS FACEBOOK! - CALLS OUT CENSORSHIP & FLIPS OFF ZUCKERBERG!
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292 views • June 17, 2021
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Roger Waters of Pink Floyd turning down a potentially MASSIVE money making deal with the technocratic behemoth after Zuckerberg asked Waters for the use of "Another Brick In The Wall" to promote Instagram.
Waters gaves Zuckerberg a resounding "f**k you! No f**king way!"
Waters pointed to how Facebook has censored countless people and covered up the Julian Assange case despite it being incredibly important not just to press freedom, but the individual freedoms of all people living today.
In this video, we break down the amazing message from Roger Waters and talk about why he's such a great asset in the fight for freedom worldwide, regardless of some conflicting political points of view. The man is a genius and no one can doubt whether he speaks out for good or for the purpose of virtue signaling as he has sacrificed a lot to take up some of the most controversial causes.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

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Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
censorshipfacebookjulian assangeisraelaichinafacial recognitionzuckerbergroger watersworld alternative media
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