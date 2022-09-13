Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 9/12/22 - Prevent Freezing Pipes and the Economy

Today we debut a short film about preparing your home's water pipes during an extended grid-down scenario during winter. We also discuss the upcoming primaries, rapidly rising energy costs, inflation, the housing market, and the economy in general.

Prevent Freezing Pipes - 23-minute video only: https://youtu.be/-cu0TDZRqaMPDF Tip sheet for the freezing pipes with additional details can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/3Rxu3xy



Learn more at www.RiseUpNH.org

