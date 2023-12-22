Artificial Intelligence: The Good, the Bad, the Unknown

Tech experts have dubbed artificial intelligence “the most disruptive force in human history.” The question is not whether AI will change how humans do life, but how it will do so. Dennis Behreandt is the publisher of The New American magazine and the author of End Game: COVID and the Dark State Quest for Bio-digital Convergence in a Transhumanist World. He and Sean Casper, TNA’s director of marketing growth, join Paul Dragu to discuss the benefits of AI, the dark side of AI — including the surveillance and tracking capabilities already being used by the Power Elite — and the big “unknowns”: Will AI become sentient? What will superintelligent AI do with mere mortals? And where do humans fit in a digital future?
