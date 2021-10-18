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U.S. HEALTH OFFICIALS JUMPING SHIP
Last week, The Highwire featured esteemed virologist Geert Vanden Bossche’s prediction that senior members of our U.S. health regulatory agencies would be stepping down to avoid inevitable controversies surrounding the #Covid19 vaccine, and its boosters. Take a look as his intel is already proving to be true.
#GeertVandenBossche #FDA #CDC #WHO #HealthPolicy #MarionGruber #PhilKrause #FrancisCollins #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW236
POSTED: October 18, 2021