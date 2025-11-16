Attention Humanity: Behold, God has Returned as Spirit!

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum. Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants.





"In 1866, my Charity opened the doors to a new era: that of the Holy Spirit. Will all of humanity know the time in which they live? Only the spiritualist people that I am gathering under the shade of the trees, know. My Work will be recognized in the world only after great battles and events, after wars of doctrines and ideas, so that people may rise up affirming the dawn of a new age.

Some time ago the one through whom I communicated for the first time in this era departed from this earth: Roque Rojas, the envoy, whose steps were guided by the spirit of Elijah, the precursor. Thus I untied the sixth seal, opening the infinite chasm of spiritualism.

And from Roque Rojas to this day, Oh Trinitarian Marian spiritualists, you have fought a great deal, employing your strength, your youth, your life and everything you possess to follow me and honor this Work. Quietly and humbly you have worked to make known to mankind the new Coming of the Lord.

My Word has not come to incarnate again. I am at this time upon the clouds, which is symbolic of the Beyond, from where my Ray emanates, illuminating the minds of the spokespersons."

-God

