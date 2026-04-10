Scott Ritter Interview: Illegal War on Iran & Collapse of U.S. Power

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- Scott Ritter's Introduction and Initial Thoughts on Current Conflicts (0:00)
- Legal and Moral Justifications for War (2:31)
- The Concept of Preemptive Self-Defense and War Crimes (6:09)
- Iran's Right to Self-Defense and Nuclear Weapons (8:27)
- The Impact of Economic Sanctions and the Strait of Hormuz (13:50)
- The Role of China and the Need for Diplomatic Solutions (16:42)
- Trump's Motivations and the Impact on U.S. Legacy (22:33)
- The Global Repercussions of U.S. Actions (27:01)
- Conclusion and Future Interviews (29:05)
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