THE HIGHWIRE ROCKS FREEDOM FEST

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Del BigTree at the Highwire
Del reminisces about the success of last week’s Freedom Fest and highlights the most incredible moments including meeting with Rand Paul and moderating a panel with some of the most prolific doctors in the medical freedom movement.
#FreedomFest2022 #RandPaul #ItsHotOutHere #LasVegas #TightRope
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