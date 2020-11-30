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CHRIS BAKER ~ JOHN KITSON ~ FLEMMING BLICHER Awaken Debate Five- G & ACTIVISM [Age Of Truth TV]
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AGE OF TRUTH TV - LIVE DEBATE 2 - AT THE AWAKEN WEEKEND CONFERENCE
6th September 2020
"Awaken Debate: FIVE- G - AWARENESS & ACTIVISM"
Featuring: CHRIS BAKER ~ JOHN KITSON ~ FLEMMING BLICHER
Interview by: LUCAS ALEXANDER
Is 5 - G a weapon? Can it be used as a weapon?
What are the dangers of electromagnetic radiation and frequencies?
Can it be stopped? How can you protect yourself from radiation.
Connection to world crisis. Diseases.
How is the occultists involved? Do they want to connect the human mind to Artifi-cial Intelligence? Religion vs. satanism!
Your preferred diet? Meat vs. veganism.
Just a few highlights from this intense debate.
Please join us here, and in the LIVE-CHAT when we stream the show on Sept. 20th 2020, for
a fascinating, eye-opening and very informative live debate filmed at the Awaken Weekend Denmark Conference.
CHRIS BAKER:
Christopher Baker is a British Scientist, anti-5- G Activist, an Electromagnetic Field Consultant, Public Speaker.
JOHN KITSON: is a British Researcher, Lecturer, Public Speaker and anti-5- G Activist. He got involved in spreading awareness about 5- G in 2017 after quitting his job in Japan as a recruitment consultant. In 2019 John Kitson were running as a political candidate to become a Member of Parliament in Britain in the British election. He runs the website 5gawareness.com and youtube channel 5gawareness, and is a public speaker all over the world about the dangers of rolling out 5- G internationally.
FLEMMING BLICHER: is a Danish Electrical Engineer, Researcher, Public Speaker and Activist. Also the co-organiser of the AWAKEN WEEKEND CONFERENCE in Denmark which took place on the 4-5-6 September 2020.
Filmed at the Awaken Weekend Denmark Conference.
Kauslunde Kro, Funen, Denmark
Interview by LUCAS ALEXANDER / Age Of Truth TV
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
AGE OF TRUTH TV - LIVE DEBATE 2 - AT THE AWAKEN WEEKEND CONFERENCE
6th September 2020
"Awaken Debate: FIVE- G - AWARENESS & ACTIVISM"
Featuring: CHRIS BAKER ~ JOHN KITSON ~ FLEMMING BLICHER
Interview by: LUCAS ALEXANDER
Is 5 - G a weapon? Can it be used as a weapon?
What are the dangers of electromagnetic radiation and frequencies?
Can it be stopped? How can you protect yourself from radiation.
Connection to world crisis. Diseases.
How is the occultists involved? Do they want to connect the human mind to Artifi-cial Intelligence? Religion vs. satanism!
Your preferred diet? Meat vs. veganism.
Just a few highlights from this intense debate.
Please join us here, and in the LIVE-CHAT when we stream the show on Sept. 20th 2020, for
a fascinating, eye-opening and very informative live debate filmed at the Awaken Weekend Denmark Conference.
CHRIS BAKER:
Christopher Baker is a British Scientist, anti-5- G Activist, an Electromagnetic Field Consultant, Public Speaker.
JOHN KITSON: is a British Researcher, Lecturer, Public Speaker and anti-5- G Activist. He got involved in spreading awareness about 5- G in 2017 after quitting his job in Japan as a recruitment consultant. In 2019 John Kitson were running as a political candidate to become a Member of Parliament in Britain in the British election. He runs the website 5gawareness.com and youtube channel 5gawareness, and is a public speaker all over the world about the dangers of rolling out 5- G internationally.
FLEMMING BLICHER: is a Danish Electrical Engineer, Researcher, Public Speaker and Activist. Also the co-organiser of the AWAKEN WEEKEND CONFERENCE in Denmark which took place on the 4-5-6 September 2020.
Filmed at the Awaken Weekend Denmark Conference.
Kauslunde Kro, Funen, Denmark
Interview by LUCAS ALEXANDER / Age Of Truth TV
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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