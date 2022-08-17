WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 03APR22 - Pilot Loses Control over Plane

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/dygEtTrhYbw
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #166
Links to sources:
Pilot Loses Control Over Plane - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIaqt...
Sarajevo Approach - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdyDc...
Tailstrike - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=702...
Pilots Forget Landing Gear - https://www.instagram.com/p/CbbGsHKA4Zx/
Dirt Runway - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YN6E...
Short Takeoff - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=487...
Downwash - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cHqh...
C-130 - https://www.instagram.com/p/CbnUjEdDiKd/
F-22 - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Helicopter Holding Still - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca0fRr3gC3K/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas