And the "Shaheds" took flight - Rybar

One of the key questions about today's Iranian Armed Forces strike was where the Iranian drones were. And here's the answer: Bahrain was hit in the second wave of strikes using Shahed-136s.

🖍Iranian tactics this time differ fundamentally from the summer war. Back then, the initial strikes used kamikaze drones, which had little effect.

🚩This time, the Iranians first conducted a mass missile strike, which, judging by its success, threw the American air defense system into confusion.

From the start, they had to spend expensive missiles to counter the missile strikes. And given the shortage of air defense missiles, this represents serious expenses for the US and Israel.

❗️And only after that did the Iranians begin deploying UAVs. As seen in the footage, this strike proved successful. So what happens if hundreds of drones now fly against other targets?

IRGC Generals Under a School Desk - Rybar

Despite claims of strikes on nuclear facilities and key figures in Iran, most of the casualties so far are children.

At one girls' school, 24 people were killed, with 45 suffering various injuries. There is also fresh footage of strikes on streets: along with military targets in Tehran itself, neighboring houses are being destroyed. Iranian television reports dozens of civilian deaths across the country, and there is little reason to doubt this.

During the 12-day war, the total death toll in Iran exceeded one thousand people, with up to 4,870 wounded according to various sources. Iranian authorities then confirmed the deaths of 935 people, including 38 children and 132 women.

However, just as the international community swallowed the Gaza sector and past heavy casualties in Iran without notice, it will not notice this either. But for those affected in the Gulf states, of which there are (so far?) almost none - they will also try to hold the Tehran authorities accountable.