Israel and "the Church" - Are they separate?.

This video was created using the footage from part 2 of our 4 part series on the Rapture called "is the "Pre-tribulation Rapture" Scriptural?", where we discussed Israel and the Church and whether the scriptures show that they are 2 distinct groups or not, and we felt it should also be a stand alone video on the topic, so we've edited this portion to include more information to stand on it's own for those interested in this topic on it's own. If you would like to see more on the rapture which this video was taken from then be sure to check out our 4 part series as well. We hope this video helps to clarify who Israel and "the church" is, and their roles according to God's word. Thanks for watching! :)