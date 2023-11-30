Jack Smith & Biden DOJ obtained sweeping subpoena on American MAGA citizens

Tom Fitton: Breaking News that Jack Smith and Biden DOJ (with the support of leftist DC judges) obtained sweeping subpoena on American citizens: including "lists of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted by Trump's
Twitter account, as well as all tweets that include the username associated with the account (i.e. 'mentions' or 'replies')" lends further urgency to Congress DEFUNDING NOW this rogue operation.
Call your members of Congress now to share your views: 202-225-3121.
@TomFitton
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.