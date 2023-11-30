Create New Account
Jack Smith & Biden DOJ obtained sweeping subpoena on American MAGA citizens
Tom Fitton: Breaking News that Jack Smith and Biden DOJ (with the support of leftist DC judges) obtained sweeping subpoena on American citizens: including "lists of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted by Trump's

Twitter account, as well as all tweets that include the username associated with the account (i.e. 'mentions' or 'replies')" lends further urgency to Congress DEFUNDING NOW this rogue operation.


Call your members of Congress now to share your views: 202-225-3121.


