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THIS IS WAR: Fourth Reich Australian Army Rounding Up COVID Patients And Putting Them Into Camps
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60 views • November 23, 2021
THIS IS WAR: Fourth Reich Australian Army Rounding Up COVID Patients And Putting Them Into Camps
ALL OF THIS FOR SEASONAL DETOX (FLU) WITH 99,8% SURVIVAL RATE – SARS COV 2 NOT ISOLATED & PROVEN TO EXIST - TEST IS A FRAUD SCAM HOAX - IT WAS NEVER ABOUT HEALTH AND ALL OF THIS IS YOUR FAULT – YOU F*CKING OBEDIENT SLAVE AND MUZZLED SHEEPLE! IT'S ALL ON YOU!
Australia has now gone full tyranny as they announce they will round up the healthy unvaxxed and send them to concentration camps.
source:
InfoWars
ALL OF THIS FOR SEASONAL DETOX (FLU) WITH 99,8% SURVIVAL RATE – SARS COV 2 NOT ISOLATED & PROVEN TO EXIST - TEST IS A FRAUD SCAM HOAX - IT WAS NEVER ABOUT HEALTH AND ALL OF THIS IS YOUR FAULT – YOU F*CKING OBEDIENT SLAVE AND MUZZLED SHEEPLE! IT'S ALL ON YOU!
Australia has now gone full tyranny as they announce they will round up the healthy unvaxxed and send them to concentration camps.
source:
InfoWars
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