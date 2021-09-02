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AI TECHNOLOGY AUGUST 2017 SOMEWHERE IN A LAB IN JAPAN
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195 views • September 02, 2021
4 Intelligent Robots 🤖, Artificial Soldiers, Killed 29 Scientists, @ a Lab. In Japan, WHISTLEBLOWER REVEALING TO LINDA IN AUGUST 2017 ( 29 SCIENTIST DIED IN A LAB FROM JAPAN, AI TECH GONE WRONG) THEY WILL NOT REPORT THIS ON MAINSTREAM MEDIA THIS HAPPEN BACK IN AUGUST 2017, LOOK AT THE TECHNOLOGY WE HAVE NOW.
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