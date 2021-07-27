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TRUMP BIDEN LAUNCH CIA BIOWEAPON WARFARE AGAINST AMERICAN PEOPLE.
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265 views • July 27, 2021
In January Trump lied about himself and trophy bride taking the vaccine and encouraged followers to get the two headed serpent FAUCI JESUIT Caduceus of Baphomet Doctors. TRUMP is a closet Jesuit with Son in Law preparing to abandon America to Dubai Saudi Arabia like Dick Cheney after 9/11 Satan cult sacrifice. Lucifer fell for arrogance and greed. ALL ELITES LIE as actors in scripts. WAKE UP PATRIOTS!
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