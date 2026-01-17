ENOCH - NOAH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Nephilim: The Complete Movie – Fallen Angels, Giants, and Divine Judgment Long before Noah raised the Ark, before the waters of the Flood covered the Earth, there existed a forgotten age… An age of darkness, when the Watchers, angels who abandoned their place in Heaven, descended to mate with the daughters of men. From this union were born the Nephilim: colossal giants, thirsty for power and destruction.