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Subliminal Mind-Control
Binary Mouse
Binary Mouse
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79 views • March 01, 2020
SUBLIMINAL MESSAGING: THE MOVIE
(How to sell a questionable product or idea)

This scene of geoengineered skies appears in the 2014 animated movie "The Prophet". Hollywood has been subliminally working on the minds of our children for many decades. The people who seek to control this world are well-funded, dedicated, thorough, organized, subtle, patient, bold (9/11), greedy, and diabolical in their plans. This form of mind-control designed to imperceptibly coerce us to accept selected conditions as normal is known as "predictive programming". Alan Watts discusses predictive programming at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rx_PS0WhkDk These are the production companies behind this movie: Prophet Screen Partners, MyGroup Lebanon, Doha Film Institute, The FFA Private Bank, Bardel Entertainment (3-D animation), Code Red, Creative Projects Group, Gibran National Committee, Hanson, Participant Media, and Ventanarosa Productions.
Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingblack opsdeep stateweather warfarestratospheric aerosol injectionevidencecrimes against humanitypredictive programmingsubliminalcovert operationscontrailsfull spectrum dominanceaircraftflight trackeratmospheric aerosol injectionnanoparticlesmind-control
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