The Rasmus - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2067
The Rasmus - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2067
Premieres 07/10/25, 04:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the alternative rock band, The Rasmus, while on the Weirdo Tour 2025. The Rasmus is currently supporting their upcoming album, Weirdo.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - May 10, 2025

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE RASMUS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/therasmusofficial

Instagram - https://instagram.com/therasmusofficial


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:31 Front Lounge

05:13 Kitchen

08:02 Bathroom

08:15 Bunks

10:38 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


digital tour busbus invadersthe rasmusthe rasmus digital tour busthe rasmus bus invadersthe rasmus tour bustour bus the rasmusthe rasmus interviewthe rasmus bandthe rasmus musiclauri yloneneero heinonenaki hakalaemilia suhonenlauri ylonen the rasmuseero heinonen the rasmusaki hakala the rasmusemilia suhonen the rasmusthe rasmus alternative rockthe rasmus hard rockthe rasmus pop rockthe rasmus rockthe rasmus gothic rock
