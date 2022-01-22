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Sudden Rise Of Football Players Suffering Heart Problems - Former Soccer Pro Matt Le Tissier Calls For An Urgent Investigation
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812 views • January 22, 2022
Former England football player Matt Le Tissier asks: How many more more sports people need to collapse on the pitch before an investigation takes place?
He has demanded an immediate investigation on whether the COVID vaccine has contributed to a rising number of footballers suffering from heart problems.
This comes after Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof, Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, and Martin Terrier of French club Rennes were all struck with heart and breathing problems last week.
The unusually large increase in players collapsing recently is leading to much speculation as to whether or not the COVID-19 vaccines are the cause of this frightening new trend.
Widespread vaccine mandates in sports around the world mean that professional athletes have been either forced to abandon their careers or get the jab, leaving them no option but to expose themselves to the potential risk these mRNA vaccines bring.
See this Daily Mail article, Saturday January 22nd 2022
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10339755/Premier-League-field-heart-issues-fuelled-suspicion-Covid-vaccines-players.html
He has demanded an immediate investigation on whether the COVID vaccine has contributed to a rising number of footballers suffering from heart problems.
This comes after Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof, Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, and Martin Terrier of French club Rennes were all struck with heart and breathing problems last week.
The unusually large increase in players collapsing recently is leading to much speculation as to whether or not the COVID-19 vaccines are the cause of this frightening new trend.
Widespread vaccine mandates in sports around the world mean that professional athletes have been either forced to abandon their careers or get the jab, leaving them no option but to expose themselves to the potential risk these mRNA vaccines bring.
See this Daily Mail article, Saturday January 22nd 2022
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10339755/Premier-League-field-heart-issues-fuelled-suspicion-Covid-vaccines-players.html
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