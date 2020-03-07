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Bob Dylan said it was a Murder Most Foul
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42 views • March 07, 2020
JFK Assassination: Dealey Plaza Was Filled With Masonic "Born-To-Be" Treasonous Dirtbags.
It's TIME to ROUND UP these Masonic Families embedded in the United States..., THEY CAN BE FOUND. Using Gematria Databases and their position in the workforce. They're in every British owned "Animal Farm" (aka: USPS = 33, Zip Code = 666..., Bank = 322 on that) across the entire USA.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
JFK Assassination: Dealey Plaza Was Filled With Masonic "Born-To-Be" Treasonous Dirtbags
It's TIME to ROUND UP these Masonic Families embedded in the United States..., THEY CAN BE FOUND. Using Gematria Databases and their position in the workforce. They're in every British owned "Animal Farm" (aka: USPS = 33, Zip Code = 666..., Bank = 322 on that) across the entire USA.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
JFK Assassination: Dealey Plaza Was Filled With Masonic "Born-To-Be" Treasonous Dirtbags
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