From Fringe Theory to Mainstream, an interview with G. Edward Griffin

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Years ago, questioning central banks or fiat money got you labeled “crazy.” Today? Millions openly distrust the system. What was once dismissed as fringe has become dinner-table conversation: inflation, currency manipulation, endless debt, and collapsing trust. The biggest surprise isn’t the warning — it’s how long the system survived through media influence, propaganda, and public conditioning.
#FiatCurrency #EconomicCollapse #FederalReserve #Truth #Mainstream #Awakening #Inflation #Economics #MoneyTalk #FinancialFreedom
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