The Euro-American NGO fan club burns the Russian flag in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Adding: from Georgia' great PM:

"Foreign agents in Georgia will be completely neutralized following today’s riots.

The protesters who attempted to storm the presidential palace committed a criminal offense."

— Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze

Georgian PM Accuses EU Ambassador of Backing Unrest in Tbilisi

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has directly accused the European Union’s ambassador of bearing responsibility for the ongoing unrest in Tbilisi.

According to Kobakhidze, the diplomat expressed open support for what he described as an attempt to overthrow Georgia’s constitutional order.

“You know that some foreign figures have openly supported an attempt to topple the constitutional system — including the EU representative. In this context, the EU ambassador in Georgia bears special responsibility. Show goodwill, step forward, and clearly condemn the violence taking place in Tbilisi’s streets. That is his direct duty, especially after we heard statements backing this unconstitutional coup attempt. Let’s see how they react,” Kobakhidze said.