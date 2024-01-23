Pastor Samuel Martinez // Position vs Place

Finding and staying in your place "In Christ" is a constant struggle for many. Your position is vital to living the overcoming life found in scripture. This message is part 1 of a 3 part series on how to live a victorious in all areas of your life.
Ministry website is scmministries.org. For a prayer request email us at [email protected].
