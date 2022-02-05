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Lefty Terrorist Runs Over Peaceful Freedom Trucker Protestors*
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80 views • February 05, 2022
Feb 5, 2022
Courtesy of Salty Cracker
article - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/breaking-several-people-injured-vehicle-appears-intentionally-ram-truck-truckers-freedom-convoy-video/
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--Disclaimer-- These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
https://banned.video/watch?id=61febe0a1713c506846cc390
*mirror
Courtesy of Salty Cracker
article - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/breaking-several-people-injured-vehicle-appears-intentionally-ram-truck-truckers-freedom-convoy-video/
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
OTHER PLATFORMS: Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker Gab: https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9 Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker Pilled.net/Foxhole: https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344
SUPPORT SALTY: SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-cracker Cash App: https://cash.app/$saltmustflow Merchandise: https://saltmustflow.com/shop/ Merchandise: https://teespring.com/stores/salty-cracker-2 PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/ycmmuc9z
Mrs. Salty's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZMOno3rthe1LHvcxufdw
Music by: https://incompetech.com/ Crinoline Dreams In Your Arms
--Disclaimer-- These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
https://banned.video/watch?id=61febe0a1713c506846cc390
*mirror
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