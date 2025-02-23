The US insists on a ceasefire in Ukraine without providing security guarantees, Zelensky said - Ukraine info today

The United States insists on a ceasefire in Ukraine without providing security guarantees, Zelensky said.



Ukraine, according to him, demands accession to the EU and Western funding of the Ukrainian army, as well as the presence of a foreign contingent on the territory of the country.



Zelensky's press conference on plans for 2025 has begun in Kiev.



I am ready to leave the post of president for the sake of peace in Ukraine, or "in exchange for NATO" - Zelensky



Zelensky said he wants to negotiate "at his table" with Europe involved, not just the US and Russia. He said "mediation" will not work.



"I really want Trump and me to understand each other, to hear what is happening so that Ukraine is strong at the negotiating table. I would like to talk to him about the contingent after the end of the war"

“Economic agreements can also serve as security guarantees,” Zelensky added, saying that there are no such guarantees yet.



Western plans for Ukraine include possible deployment of European troops but without NATO, US Treasury Secretary says.

Zelensky stated that he received only $100 billion from the US:

$100 billion in aid from the US. Not 500, not 350, 250, not 700. 100!

Ukraine does not recognize any debt to the U.S., whether the $500 billion claimed by Trump or the $100 billion in aid that Washington has provided, according to President Zelensky.



“We cannot classify grants as debt. […] Maybe some won’t like it, but that was the agreement. […] We do not acknowledge this as debt.”



The US removed the word “security” in the latest draft of the minerals deal, refusing to even promise further military support - NYT

Zelensky must sit down at the negotiating table, said US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"And we hope that he will do it very soon," he said on Fox News.

Zelensky said he doesn't know who the American journalist Gonzalo Lira, who was killed in an SBU prison, is.

"I don't know this person and have never known him. I don't know if he is part of the intelligence service or if he has any connection to Russia"

Washington has made it clear that there will be no American troops on Ukrainian territory, the US Secretary of Defense told Fox News.

Zelensky stated that his rating is 65%, commenting on Trump's words that Zelensky is supported by only 4% of voters. Who is to blame? You already know:

"4% of Ukrainians who support me is a signal spread by the Russians. That is why I am talking about direct dialogue with me and Trump. 4% and today's real 65% trust figures are a serious difference"

Ukrainian sources note that recently Zelensky himself referred to a KIIS poll and stated that his rating was 57%. But then a poll by the Rating group came out, which already stated the figure of 65%.

Both of these polls came out immediately after Trump called Zelensky a "dictator" and called on him to hold elections.

Zelensky said that he still continues to receive aid from the United States.

"As for the aid stopping. There is aid now. Although it is fair to say that this is old aid, from earlier times. Yes, the support of the US Congress is bipartisan - from both Democrats and Republicans. We are grateful that it has not been stopped, but the supplies are slow, they are still continuing."