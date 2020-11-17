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Sidney Powell With Lou Dobbs_ Release The Kraken.
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30 views • November 17, 2020
In her interview with Lou Dobbs, Sidney Powell stated that "TRUMP WON THE ELECTION BY A LANDSLIDE".
Something huge is going down in Washington D.C. and across the nation, regarding the massive, treasonous vote theft and election fraud carried out by the Democrat party in collusion with communist China.
Something huge is going down in Washington D.C. and across the nation, regarding the massive, treasonous vote theft and election fraud carried out by the Democrat party in collusion with communist China.
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